NISD conducts hearing on targeted improvement

Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees conducted a public hearing to discuss its accountability rating and targeted improvement plan during a called session this past week.

During a regular meeting at 6 p.m. after the called session at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, the board reviewed an energy retrofit project and bids for the transportation yard renovation.

In the called session trustees reviewed the accountability rating for Nocona Elementary, discussed the effective schools framework self-assessment and the administrations’s plan for improvement. Public input also was solicited.

Elementary Principal Wendi Womack went over the plan that will address the domains where the school received a D. Overall, the campus received a C rating with a scaled score of 71 across three domains. Read the full story on this past week’s meeting in your mid-week Bowie News.