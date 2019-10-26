Nocona beats Holliday 3-0

In the final home game of the season and senior night, the Nocona Lady Indians were able to get some type of revenge against Holliday.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Eagles in straight sets, with the last two sets not being particularly close.

The first set saw Nocona jump out to an early lead 7-3 lead. The lead grew more and more as the Lady Indians strong serving allowed them to go on a run, leading 17-8.

Holliday fired back to try and get back in the set with big blocks at the net and more stable serve-receiver. The lead kept shrinking, but Nocona’s lead proved too much as it won the first set 25-22.

The second set started similarly with the Lady Indians strong serving and never ending attacks at the net jumping out to a 14-6 lead.

Despite Holliday trying to slow down the attacks with consistent blocks, Nocona’s defense did not allow the Lady Eagles offense to make up much of the lead.

Holliday got within three points 19-16, but the Lady Indians closed the set out with a 6-1 run to win 25-17 to go up 2-0 in the match.

The Lady Eagles needed to win out if they wanted to turn things around, but Nocona’s momentum just kept growing the longer the match went on. Another hot start from the Lady Indians, 13-7, spelled the end for Holliday.

No late rush from the Lady Eagles came to make the score close. Nocona won by double digits 25-15 to win the match in straight sets.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 18 kills while fellow outside hitter Ella Nunneley had 12 kills and two blocks in the senior’s final game in front of the Nocona home crowd.

Fellow senior and the team’s new libero Ellen Yates had 10 digs while senior setter Trystin Fenoglio led the team with 34 assists and 12 digs. Senior Kycelyn Contreras saw some time in the back row as the four celebrated the last time playing in Nocona’s gym with an important win.

Bowie hosts Nocona at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

