Orchid grower signs deal for Nocona site

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Nocona accepted a lease-purchase bid for 50 acres that will provide a location for a new company that may initially provide 20-30 jobs and construct a 63,000 square foot warehouse for the business.

Nocona has been advertising for bids for 50 acres which are part of a 63.99-acre tract of land given to the city by the late Cecil R. Fenoglio several years ago. He initially gave the city five acres in order to drill an an emergency back-up water well during the drought period during 2009-2014. Fenoglio later donated the rest of the tract, plus an additional separate tract.

The rest of the 63.99 acres will be retained, along with acreage around Blue Mound where the Rotary Club has long-term plans to build a walking trail that goes up to the gazebo on the hill.

In a called session Wednesday one bid was accepted from Ben Van Wingerden of Color Orchids, Inc. It is for 50 acres at $7,000 an acre at two percent for five years.

