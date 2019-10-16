Ad

Rise Up awareness program planned on Oct. 28

Rise Up, an outreach group that addresses human trafficking, presents an in-depth training/public awareness program “Be the One,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 204 Theater Road.
This program will explore the many facets of this international problem. Viewer discretion advised for minors.

