Saint Jo City Council meets on Oct. 9

Budgetary matters will dominate the Saint Jo City Council when they meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The agenda lists action items for the 4A and 4B Economic Development Boards’ budgets, along with confirming board members. The council also will amend the 2018-19 budgets for the general operating fund, water/sewer and fire department budgets.

Other regular agenda items will include: Request from Easy Street Shelter to have a day on the square for a dog walk, microchip and shot clinic; request to make plans for Santa on the Square with the chamber; request by Robert Stevens regarding J&A’s maintenance contract on the water tower; request to place two RV spaces at 700 W. Crump; and request by John Dunn to building a 40-foot X 24-foot metal building at 815 W. Crump.