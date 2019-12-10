Social media basics program planned Oct. 21

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation is sponsoring a Social Media Basics for Business program from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Wellington State Bank meeting room.

Eric Spellman, Spellman & Associates, will provide the program discussing the following aspects: Strength of your content; how to increase engagements, using social media to sell products or generate leads, create the perfect Facebook post and using photos and video to promote your business.

This seminar is free for current Bowie Chamber of Commerce members and $20 per person for non-chamber members.

Space is limited so call now to reserve your spot for this informative program at 872-1173.