Stars align for 2019 edition of Dancing to the Stars

By CINDY ROLLER,

Bowie Community

Development Director

The stars will be shining brightly on Nov. 2 as the annual Dancing To The Stars scholarship fundraising event returns to Montague County in support of North Central Texas College.

The Rotary Club of Bowie and the NCTC Montague County Foundation proudly host this event, which raises funds that stay locally to support education.

This year eight amazing couples will compete to win the prestigious Mirror Ball Trophy and honored People’s Choice Award. Dancers are: Ed Cordero, Ronnie and Derbi Partridge, Billie Poirot and Wyatt Park, Jim and Carla Stark, Brandon and Trisha Earp, Daniel and Sandy Bingham, Zach and Sarah Renfro, and Shane and Karen Wiley.

Tickets are still available by contacting any of the dancers, stopping by 101 East Pecan Street in Bowie or calling 872-4193. All the toe-tapping action happens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Bowie Community Center.

The evening includes catered dinner, drinks, door prizes, and live entertainment. Presenting the Mirror Ball award this year will be the reigning couple Courtney Rhyne and Jarion Weaver while Mayor Gaylynn Burris and Ron Moses, 2018 winners, will give People’s Choice.

Read the full story on all the dancers in your weekend Bowie News.