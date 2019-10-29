Stephen Roberts Fabrick

October 25, 1940 – October 27, 2019

BOWIE – Stephen Roberts Fabrick, 79, died on Oct. 27, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Fabrick was born on Oct. 25, 1940 in Portland, OR to Glen and Wilda (Johnson) Fabrick. He grew up in Medford, OR and graduated from Medford High School. He served his country in the United States Army until his retirement in 1979. During his service he was stationed in Germany and he met Lore Schunk. The couple was married on April 7, 1962 in Würzburg and were together 42 years before her passing in 2004.

Fabrick met Faye Edwards in December of 2007 and they married on Feb. 22, 2008 in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lore Maria Schunk Fabrick.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Fabrick, Bowie; children, Sandy McAnally, Lake Dallas and Rick Fabrick, Santa Fe, NM; one grandson; four stepchildren; and several step grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.