Thornberry announces he will not run for new term

Mac Thornberry, District 13 U.S. Congressman

Texas District 13 Congressman Mac Thornberry announced this week he will not seek re-election after 25 years of serving his district.

Monday Thornberry stated it has been a great honor to serve the people of the 13th District of Texas as their congressman for the last 25 years including opportunities to serve the nation in ways he could have never imagined, including as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We are reminded, however, that ‘for everything there is a season,’ and I believe that the time has come for a change. Therefore, this is my last term in the U.S. House of Representatives,” he stated.

“As I make this decision, I realize how very fortunate I have been in my life in many ways, such as: Being raised and supported by a loving family; growing up in a community where neighbor helps neighbor; having had mentors who helped guide me; and especially being blessed with a wife and children whose love and support during this “adventure” have far exceeded what anyone has a right to expect. I am very grateful to all of them,” he said.

The congressman continued he also is grateful to those who have worked on his team during the years — both official and political — each of whom has a servant’s heart and has brought his or her considerable talents to help our work together be as effective as possible.

“I could not have asked for a better group of employers than the people of the 13th District. Their faith, common sense, and work ethic, along with a deep patriotism and devotion to our country, have encouraged and motivated me to do my best on their behalf. They continue to inspire me with their selfless efforts to make our communities stronger and to lend a hand to our fellow man.