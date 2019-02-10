Three schools run at Slidell

Athletes from Bowie, Saint Jo and Forestburg ran at Slidell on Saturday morning.

The Panthers brought four runners to run as individuals and the Longhorns brought one in the high school race. In the junior high race, the Cottontail teams swept the team results while Forestburg had one run as an individual.

Saint Jo had three boys run as Kile Thurman won the overall race by a little more than a second with a time of 19:22. Collin Thomas was not far behind in fifth place and Joshua Vogel finished 14th.

In the girl’s race Lady Panther Kassidy Pitman finished third overall with a time of 15:55. The Lady Horns Issabella Roller finished seventh overall with a time of 17:28.

While neither school had enough runners to compete in the team category, Bowie’s junior high teams had more than enough as both teams won.

The Lady Cottontails were led by Samantha Clarke who finished first overall with a time of 13:57. Among Bowie’s top five finishers included Shyenne Long in third place, Traycee Stewart in sixth place, Shyla Long in seventh and place and Kayden Shaffer in 10th place.

The boy’s team saw Andrew Sandhoff finish second overall with a time of 13:10. Other finishers among the top five for the Cottontails included Brody Fesmire in third place, Alex Castro in sixth place, Brady Lawhord in seventh place and Ethan Malone in eighth place.

Forestburg had one girl, Justynne Roller, run in the junior high meet. Roller finished in 16th place with a time of 19:05.

Full results and times are in the mid-week paper of the Bowie News.