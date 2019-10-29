Timber Claire Tettleton

October 24, 2019 – October 24, 2019

NOCONA – Timber Claire Tettleton, infant, died on Oct. 24, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation was from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery with Joe Crow officiating.

Tettleton was born on Oct. 24, 2019 in Fort Worth to Seth and Kayla Jensen Tettleton. She died just a few moments later.

She is survived by her parents, Seth and Kayla Jensen Tettleton; sister, Tinley Ann Tettleton; grandparents, Michele Busey, Marvenna Tettleton, Chris Tettleton and Shane Jensen; great grandparents, Ed and Gail Phillips, Marvin Buck, Joan Tettleton, Dennis and Jannette Jensen and Barb Rogers; Aunts and Uncles, Heath Tettleton, Zack, Grant, Zaden and Gracie Jensen, Megan Langford, Pam and Ginger Buck, Steve and Trisha Tettleton and Christie Halbardier; and numerous cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.