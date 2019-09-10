‘Tough tourney’ for county’s bass fishermen at Possum Kingdom

The Red River High School Bass Club competed on Saturday at Possum Kingdom Lake.

Six teams competed in total with four bringing fish to the scales. It was another tough tournament for the youth as 208 teams competed at this tournament.

The top team for the club was the team of Gunnar Valverde and Baylen Faris, who turned in three fish that weighed in at 6.31 pounds.

The team of Aiden Clark and Jackson Oppenhuizen turned in one fish weighing in at 2.64 pounds. The team of Cooper Harris and Finn Stevens also weighed in one fish, with this one weighing in at 2.62 pounds. The final team of Cole Scribner and Shane Chitwood brought in one fish that weighed 2.08 pounds.

The next tournament the club will fish is Oct. 26 on Lake Lewisville.