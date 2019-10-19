By BARBARA GREEN

It’s one of the most beloved customs of childhood – trick or treating, where you bring home bags of wonderful candy. Everyone has memories of those carefree evenings of family fun; however, some youngsters who don’t get to be a big part of this club because they suffer from food allergies.

Sure they can dress up and go out to their neighborhood, but depending on their allergies sneaking a peanut butter cup could be deadly.

Amanda Brown and her son Ollie are attempting to make more people aware of food allergies and how they can make Halloween and other activities a bit easier for those youngsters who can’t indulge for health reasons. The family is promoting the Teal Pumpkin initiative where homes offer allergy-free options for children and post that information in their yard by using a teal colored pumpkin or signage.

Amanda and her husband Gordon, make their home at the edge of Bowie with their boys Bear, age two, Jaycen Brown, age eight and John “Ollie” Haynie, age nine, and Jaycen Brown, age eight.

Ollie, a fourth grader at Bowie Intermediate, has battled intestinal issues all of his young life. Those episodes have included being unable to swallow, ch-oking, bowel and skin issues and other reactions that began when he was around two years of age.

“It was treated as something else, but we finally found a doctor who went further with tests and biopsies of his esophagus, which has furrowing and fibroids. Three months ago he was formally diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis explained Brown.

https://www.foodallergy.org/life-with-food-allergies/food-allergy-101/facts-and-statistics