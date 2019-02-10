Volleyball Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears were able to make it two straight with a district win against Harrold at home on Saturday.

Despite a competitive first set, the Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Hornets.

With the game starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, neither team was too sharp in the first set as the serving errors piled up. A big 12-3 lead from Gold-Burg was cut to 21-19 by the end of the set, but the Lady Bears were able to close it out with a win 25-22.

Now woken up, Gold-Burg dominated the second set with clean serves as the points piled up from unforced errors from Harrold. The Lady Bears won 25-8 and was confident heading into the third set.

The Lady Hornets played better, but Gold-Burg’s tough serves and attacks at the net was too much to handle. The Lady Bears won 25-13 to win the match.

The win makes it two straight district wins for Gold-Burg after beating 2A Electra. Coach Cheryl Cromleigh feels like her girls are playing their best right now, which is good since district favorite Prairie Valley is on the horizon.

The game will be another 10 a.m. game on Oct. 5 at Prairie Valley.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started district play on Friday hosting City View.

Despite battling some injuries with some key players, the Lady Indians showed enough depth to easily beat the Lady Mustangs in straight sets. None of the sets were particularly close with scores being 25-12, 25-10 and 25-5.

Sydni Messer led the team with nine kills while Ella Nunneley had eight, Taylor Newmon and Laci Stone had six while Jessica Dingler had five. Trystin Fenoglio led the attack with 28 assits while also delivering six aces. Laramie Hayes led the team with seven aces to go with six digs.

Averee Kleinhans was battling a foot injury so was only played in the back row, where she led the team with 10 digs.

Nocona next travels to Holliday at noon on Oct. 5.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their first district game against Electra on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the 2A Lady Tigers 3-1. After playing and losing to three other tough 2A teams to start district play, a win against any of the four is always something to be celebrated.

Prairie Valley was able to win the first set comfortably 25-18, but Electra was able to just win the second set 25-23 to tie the match up. The Lady Bulldogs were able to pull themselves together win the third set easily 25-15 and close out a tough fourth set 25-22 to win the match.

Emily Carpenter and Shelby Roof anchored the team with 29 combined kills. Veronica Gutierrez dished out 22 assists and libero Hailey Winkler collected 27 digs in the back row.

With matches against the other two 1A teams in the district this week, Prairie Valley knows it will need to be at its sharpest if it wants to repeat as district champion. The Lady Bulldogs host Gold-Burg at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers traveled to Collinsville on Friday.

The state-ranked Lady Pirates gave the Lady Panthers problems as they won in straight sets. With scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-9, it was a tough game for Saint Jo.

Despite playing one of the top ranked teams in the state in 2A, Coach Charlie Hamilton did not care to comment.

The Lady Panthers host Valley View at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted Tioga on Friday for district play.

The Lady Horns lost in straight sets to the Lady Bulldogs with set scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10.

Katie Willett led the team with two kills and five assists. Athena Britain also had two kills while leading the team with nine digs. Katelyn Park led the team with three aces while adding three assists and seven digs.

Forestburg ends the first round of district traveling to Lindsay to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.