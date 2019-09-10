Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits coasted to a win at City View on Friday.

The Lady Mustangs proved to be no problem for the Lady Rabbits with a win in straight sets.

Bowie was in no trouble in any of the sets with scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-6 being the final.

Landra Parr led the team with seven kills, 14 assists and four aces. Jayci Logan was right behind her with six kills. Aslyn Davis picked up five while adding 12 digs. Libero Taygon Jones led the team with 17 digs while Halle Duvall had four aces.

Bowie’s 3-0 start to district will be tested this week. The Lady Rabbits play both teams that finished ahead of them in district last year and were their only losses.

Bowie takes on Holliday at home earlier in the week on Tuesday before traveling to rival Nocona on Oct. 12 to play at noon.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians dropped their first district game at Holliday on Saturday in a matchup they have been looking forward to since last year.

The defending district champion Lady Eagles won in straight sets in a match the Lady Indians did not look their best.

The first two sets were close and could have gone either. Unfortunately, Holliday found itself winning both with scores of 25-22 and 26-24.

Down 2-0, Nocona could muster enough good things together in the third set to compete like it did in the first two. The Lady Eagles won set three easily with the score 25-14.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 16 kills while adding 10 digs. Ella Nunneley was not far behind with 12 kills.

Trystin Fenoglio handed out 30 assists to go with seven digs. Laramie Hayes led the team with 15 digs. Ellen Yates and Makenna Nobile combined for 15 digs.

With the departure of last year’s district co-most valuable hitter Brea Box to graduation, the Lady Eagles still proved dangerous. All six of their hitters had more than four kills each, making them unpredictable.

Nocona ends the first round of district at home on Oct. 12 at noon against rival Bowie.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Gold-Burg on Saturday to see who would take the lead in district play.

The Lady Bulldogs came away with the one-sided straight sets victory. With set scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-14, Prairie Valley proved too much for the Lady Bears who knew how important the game was.

The Lady Bulldogs were led with 23 digs from Hailey Winkler, Veronica Gutierrez with 16 assists and Emily Carpenter had 11 kills.

Prairie Valley starts off the second round of district at home at 11 a.m. against Petrolia on Oct. 12. Gold-Burg hosts Windthorst at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers finished the first round of district play on Friday by hosting Valley View.

The 2A Lady Eagles won in straight sets. The Lady Panthers were able to compete with Valley View, but could not keep the score close enough to challenge for a win. The Lady Eagles won with set scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-18.

Despite the loss, Coach Charlie Hamilton thought her team showed some fight.

The Lady Panthers next host Lindsay at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.