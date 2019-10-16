Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs started the second round of district on Saturday when they hosted Petrolia.

The Lady Pirates won the match, but the Lady Bulldogs did take a set off the 2A opponents. After losing the first two sets by pretty good margins 25-17 and 25-16, Prairie Valley made sure Petrolia knew it would have to work, winning the third set 25-22.

“We were able to find a weak rotation in set three and were able to take advantage, coming back from four down and winning the set, thanks to great serving by Molly Gilleland who served eight in a row to finish out the set,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said.

The Lady Pirates woke back up for the fourth set and the result was similar to sets one and two as Petrolia won 25-16.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played tough 2A school Windthorst at home on Saturday morning.

The Lady Bears were shorthanded with injuries and the Lady Trojans made them pay winning in straight sets. The scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-8.

Despite the loss, Coach Cheryl Cromleigh felt like her girls gave it a good effort against the bigger competition, considering the circumstances as well.

“They hustled and hustled and there were lots of long points,” Cromleigh said. I was very very proud of their fight and intensity. We were missing a couple of key players, but the freshman I used really stepped it up.”

Gold-Burg next plays Electra at home at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.

