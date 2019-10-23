Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians had to dig deep on Friday as they traveled to Henrietta.

Facing a feisty Lady Cats team that pushed them to the edge, the Lady Indians survived to win the five set battle late.

Still suffering the affects of losing libero Laramie Hayes, Nocona did its best to step up its play at the net to try and help the defense out.

The Lady Indians won the first set 25-20, but the size from Henrietta swung momentum the other way in the second and third sets, losing both 25-21.

Down 12-7 in the fourth set and on the brink of letting the match slip away, Nocona banded together to not only come back in the set, but win with room to spare 25-17.

Feeding off the momentum from the fourth set, the fifth set was never close as the Lady Indians won 15-5.

Nocona finishes the season on the road as it makes the long trip to Childress at noon on Oct. 29 before traveling to Bowie on Oct. 29 to end the regular season.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted a tough Archer City team on Saturday morning.

The bigger Lady Cats won easily in straight sets after a tightly contested first set. The set scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-11.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 10 kills while Shelby Roof had eight herself. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 12 assists while libero Hailey Winkler had 24 digs.

Prairie Valley hosts fellow 1A team Harrold at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted 2A Valley View on Friday.

The Lady Eagles were able to win pretty easily though the Lady Horns did show some fight in the second set. The final set scores were 25-7, 25-17 and 25-7.

Katie Willett led the team with four kills and seven digs. Rebeca Sanchez also had seven digs while Katelyn Park led the team with four assists. Athena Britain had a team high two aces.

With a playoff berth guaranteed for Forestburg, Coach Cori Hayes wants his girls playing at their best when they come around.

While the losses against the 2A schools pile up, it will hopefully make the Lady Horns ready when it is win or go home time.

Forestburg hosts county rival and fellow 1A team Saint Jo at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

