Volleyball Roundup

Forestburg vs Saint Jo

The Forestburg Lady Horns hosted county rival Saint Jo on Friday.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets to win the district title since they won both matchups against the Lady Horns this season, the only other 1A team in the district.

The first set was competitive the whole way through. Forestburg’s unorthodox playing style kept Saint Jo guessing when the ball could be coming over.

The teams were tied at 15-15 in the first set when the Lady Horns took a 22-18 lead.

Saint Jo focused things up and won seven of the next eight points to steal the first set 25-23.

The second set saw the Lady Panthers take control in the middle of the set, increasing their 8-7 lead to an 18-12 lead on the way to a 25-13 win.

The third set saw Forestburg fight to get back aftef falling behind early.

Again, the teams were tied at 15-15 midway through the match, but Saint Jo would close out the set strong to win 25-21.



Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians took care of business on Saturday in Childress.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Tigers in straight sets to lock up second place in district since Holliday lost.

Nocona won most of the sets pretty easily 25-13, 25-10 and 25-19.

Coach Tiffany Clay felt like her team was able to use the game to keep improving against a slower paced team.

Nocona will play Peaster at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Chico in the bi-district round.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs beat Harrold on Friday on senior night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 25-9, 25-7 and 25-10.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked her team was able to take care of business.

If Prairie Valley beats Gold-Burg on Tuesday, it will earn its second straight district title.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.