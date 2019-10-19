Volleyball Update

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district on the road Tuesday at City View.

The Lady Indians were easily able to beat the Lady Mustangs in straight sets. No sets were particularly close as Nocona got better each set with scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-9.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 13 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Ella Nunneley had nine kills and three aces. Sydni Messer led the team with four aces and Trystin Fenoglio had a team high 31 assists.

Nocona’s next game is hosting Holliday, with the winner possibly gaining second place in the district at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs are still working their way through the tough 2A teams in their district as they traveled to Windthorst on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs gave the Lady Trojans their best shot and despite having a one set lead at one point, Windthorst won sets four and five to win 3-2.

The first two sets were close as the Lady Trojans won the first 25-23 and Prairie Valley won 25-22. The Lady Bulldogs broke the match open by winning the third set 25-19, on the verge of getting a win against a 2A programs.

Windthorst did not let that happen. The Lady Trojans won the fourth and least competitive set 25-16 to force a fifth set. From there Windthorst had momentum and won 15-8.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills while Shelby Roof had nine and Taylor Franklin had seven. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 18 assists and Hailey Winkler had a team high 35 digs and six aces.

Prairie Valley next plays at Electra at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers hosted Lindsay on Tuesday in another tough match against a 2A district opponent.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets as the Lady Panthers struggled to compete with the bigger school.

While the finals result does not look great, Coach Charlie Hamilton still sees her girls improving and hopes it will pay off once they start playing 1A teams in the playoffs.

Things won’t get easier for Saint Jo as it next hosts state ranked Collinsville at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.

