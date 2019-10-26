Wild Bird Rescue, game warden present programs 10/26/2019 COUNTY LIFE 0 Texas Game Warden David Pellizzari discussed the Operation Game Thief at the animal program Tuesday. The Game Thief trailer showing mounts of animals taken illegally was popular with the children. (News photo by Barbara Green) Bowie Elementary students got a close-up look at some owls from the Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls during a program on Tuesday. Ginger McConnell from Wild Bird Rescue, gave the programs and is shown with a barred owl. (News photo by Barbara Green)
