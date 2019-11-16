All-district teams announced

With all of the volleyball teams from district 3A-8 out of the playoffs, district awards were announced this week.



Sitting at the top with the most selections were girls from the district’s top two teams, Bowie and Nocona, who combined for 20 places.



The Lady Rabbits were honored in the superlative awards. Aslyn Davis was named district most valuable player as she led Bowie in kills while also providing good back row defense.



Landra Parr was the district’s most valuable setter and Taygon Jones shared most valuable libero award honors.

The Lady Rabbit coaching staff of head coach Breanna Jones and assistant Sarah Miller were named coaching staff of the year.

