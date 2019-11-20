American Hat, NCTC partner, receive $98,174 job skills grant

By BARBARA GREEN

Texas Workforce Commissioner for Labor Julian Alvarez visited Bowie Monday morning to present American Hat Company and North Central Texas College with a $98,174 job training grant.

The presentation was made in the middle of the hat manufacturing company where workers were busy making the popular hats. The TWC awarded American Hat in partnership with NCTC, a skills development fund grant to provide job training. This grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions of North Texas area. Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.

Keith Mundee president of American Hat presents Julian Alvarez with a black felt hat. (Photo by Barbara Green)