Bert Windfield “Pete” Cassles Jr.

December 24, 1924 – November 4, 2019

BOWIE – Bert Windfield “Pete” Cassles, Jr., 94, died on Nov. 4, 2019.

The family had a private graveside service at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 with military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1924 to Bert Windfield Cassles Sr. and Leona Kennedy Cassles in Bowie. He was a graduate of Bowie High School where he served as their photographer.

He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp and fought for the country with the 351st Bomb Squad, 100 bomb group. Cassles was a belly gunner in a B-17 aircraft and was stationed in England. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal and an Oak Leaf Cluster. He then worked for Wallace Laboratories in San Angelo for more than 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Dale Cassles.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Olga Bonilla Cassles; daughters, Becky Cassles Martin, Odessa, Amy Cassles Dahl, Valley Mills and Lynee Cassels Casey, Round Rock; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.