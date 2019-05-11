Bobbie Wayne Cowley

March 24, 1938 – November 3, 2019

NOCONA – Bobbie Wayne Cowley, 81, died on Nov. 3, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service will be at noon on Nov. 6 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague.

He was born on March 24, 1938 in Matador to Garney and Edith Christine Zelner Cowley. Cowley worked at Jack’s Auto until it sold out and then went to work for Indian Oaks Municipal Golf Course. He was a member of the Montague County Cowboy Church and Jean’s Men’s Bible Calls. He married Laura on July 8, 1980 in Nocona.

He was preceded in death by Laura, Donnie, Bobbie and Tisha Cowley.

He is survived by his two sisters and a brother Carroll Cowley, San Angelo, and Linda Shaw and Terry Murphey, all of Nocona; son, Ronnie Cowley ; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.