Bonnie J. Conner

June 28, 1929 – November 13, 2019

JACKSBORO – Bonnie J. Conner, 90, died on Nov. 13, 2019 in Jacksboro, TX.

She was born on June 28, 1929, in Cone to Sterling Avants and Emma Denning Avants.

A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Nov.16 at Post Oak Baptist Church.

A funeral service will at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery.

On May 14, 1947 she married Charles Hulen Conner. She was a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church where she was the treasurer for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Hulen Conner; siblings, Essie Eubank, Harold Avants, Grandy Avants and Owen Avants.

She is survived by her son, Gary Ray Conner; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Post Cemetery Association, 22629 FM 2127, Bowie, TX 76230 or First Baptist Church of Post Oak, 2959 Puddin Valley Road, Bowie.