Bowie City Council leaders take the oath of office

The Bowie City Council took on a new look Tuesday night as the recently elected mayor and three council members took the oath of office.

Outgoing Mayor Gaylynn Burris administered the oath of office to incoming Mayor Bill Miller, plus returning council members Jason Love and Wayne Bell and new councilor Diana Higgins.

Love also was elected to serve as mayor protem.

Burris presented a Bowie knife plaque to outgoing Councilor Arlene Bishop, while City Secretary Sandy Page presented a knife plaque to Burris, thanking the women for their service.

A large crowd filled the council chambers for the first meeting of the new administration. Miller thanked his family and friends who attended, and his supporters, encouraging them to attend council meetings in the future.

New Councilor Diana Higgins takes the oath of office from outgoing mayor Gaylynn Burris Tuesday night. (Photo by Barbara Green)

In other topics one citizens expressed his concern about the new leadership and the council moved forward with financial for several big ticket equipment projects.

