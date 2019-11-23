Bowie City Council meets on Monday night

Members of the Bowie City Council will consider appointments to several boards when they meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in regular session.

New business topics dominate this week’s agenda.

A resolution authorizing an application for financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board for water system improvements will be reviewed. City Manager Bert Cunningham said this is a continuation of the previous process where the city did not score high enough to receive funding. He explained there was leftover money as some of those who qualified for funding have declined for whatever reason, so applicants have been asked to formally apply.

The City of Bowie had applied for $9.3 million in assistance to replace its water and sewer lines.

The planning and zoning commission will offer a recommendation on a Victron Stores request to replat 9.59 acres creating two lots in the Gateway of Bowie addition at U.S. Highway 287 and Farm-to-Market 1125.

A series of four appointments will be considered for the Bowie Library board, along with reappointments to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4A and 4B Boards.

Those being considered for the library board are: Judy Hill, Janell Rodgers, Thelma Roth and Karen Milchanowski.

Reappointments to the 4A board are: Tim Biles, Dean Myers and Carla Swofford. Reappointments to the 4B board are: Todd Brown, Blake Enlow, Alan Miller and Ward Wallace.

A possible change to the Bowie Public Library Constitution and By-Laws also will be presented and a new chairperson for the Hotel-Motel Tax Board will be named from the council.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer his itemized report on an array of topics including American Hat activities, the Neighborhood Watch program, Texas Water Development Board, Community Development Block Grant Tour and the water line planning at Lee and Patterson Streets.

An executive session is set for legal consultation on contemplated litigation