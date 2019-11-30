Bowie High readies tree lighting extravaganza

Bowie High School presents the first annual Tree Lighting Christmas Extravaganza from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the cafeteria and library.

Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit with the kids welcome to wear pajamas and adults can don their colorful Christmas sweaters ugly or not. There will be activities for all ages.

There will be photos with mascot Rowdy, refreshments, Christmas cards, goody bags, crafts, gingerbread houses and a hayride around the campus. The jazz band and choir will perform music, and storytime with Ms. Reindeer.

All activities are free and Santa will make an early appearance.