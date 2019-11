The Fall Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Bowie Public Library will be at the Bowie Community Center Nov. 6-9.

The sale runs from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.