Bowie loses to Krum at American Airlines Center

The Bowie Jackrabbits played Krum at American Airlines on Tuesday for the second straight season.

The home of the Dallas Mavericks, the Jackrabbits came up short against the Bobcats 48-36.

The first quarter started slow as Krum led 11-7. Both teams picked things up slightly, but the Bobcats lead grew to 26-18 at halftime.

Bowie’s offense had its best quarter in the third scoring 12 points, but could only make up one point, trailing 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits offense stalled in the fourth quarter as Krum built a double digit lead to end the game, 48-36.

Travor Vann and Bradne Armstrong each had 10 points to lead the team, with Armstrong grabbing four rebounds to held lead the team. Riley Harris added six points and led the team with four assists to go along with his four rebounds.

The tournament will be on Dec. 5-7.

