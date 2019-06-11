Bowie loses to Paradise 43-0

The Bowie Jackrabbits traveled to Paradise on Friday in their final road game to try and muscle their first win.

The Panthers did not allow that to happen as they won 43-0.

The defense limited Paradise to 14 points in the first half on a big pass play and a short run. The offense, already dealing with injuries with starting quarterback Colby Miller and running back Ty Harris, turned to Hunter Pullen starting his first game at quarterback.

The offense struggled as the Panthers offense picked up the pace in the second half with 29 points to pull away in the end.

Pullen led the team with 58 yards rushing and 73 yards passing. Devin Melton had 61 yards receiving on four catches to lead the team. The team converted one third down conversion out of 13. Paradise had 554 yards of total offense and no turnovers.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.