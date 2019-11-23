Bowie News moves Nov. 30 deadline due to holiday

Due to the Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday, The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Nov. 30 edition.

All news and advertising items for this edition should be in by 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The Bowie News will be closed on Thursday, but reopen Friday at the regular time.

While out Christmas shopping stop by and pick up a gift subscription, print or digital for someone on your Christmas list. It’s a great stocking stuffer for any member of the family.