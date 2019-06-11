Bowie survives bi-district

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Monday against Tolar at Mineral Wells High School.

It took a big effort, but the Lady Rabbits were able to squeak by with a win in five sets to the Lady Rattlers.

While sets 1-3 were one-sided wins by their teams, the final two sets went down to the wire.

Bowie jumped out to a steady lead in the first set. While Tolar had some size at the net, it was not anything the Lady Rabbits could not work around.

Bowie was up 9-5 when its best outside hitter, Aslyn Davis, went down with some sort of leg injury. She limped off the court into the locker room.

Coach Breanna Jones had to tweak her rotation. The Lady Rabbits were able to keep their lead, but the Lady Rattlers were slowly gaining on them, cutting the lead to 16-14.

Davis emerged from the locker room limp-free and checked back in. From there Bowie won nine of the next 11 points as it closed out the set authoritatively, winning 25-16.

The second set started out more competitively. The teams traded little leads, with the Lady Rabbits up 11-9 when things started to go south.

While Tolar played solid, it was a combination of self inflicted points that started to spiral the set away. The Lady Rattlers won the next five straight points to go up 14-11. Bowie closed ground trailing 16-14, but then things went bad.

Multiple double hit violations were called on players. The offense stagnated as serve-receive struggled. Tolar ended the set on a 9-3 run to win the second set easily 25-17 to tie the match up.

Hoping to bounce back from the end of the previous set, Bowie started set three on a strong note. The Lady Rabbits built a 13-7 lead, but five straight points from the Lady Rattlers closed the gap fast to 13-12.

It proved to only be a little hiccup as Bowie quickly pulled away again to 17-13.

The Lady Rabbits again were able to close the set out with good offensive execution, winning the third set by a comfortable margin 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was close in the opening 20 points with the teams tied at 10-10. Bowie took a 14-11 lead and held firm to that lead almost until the end. With match point at 24-23, Tolar dug deep and won the next three points to win the set 26-24.

This forced a fifth and final set to 15 points. The teams played the first 12 points even, tied 6-6. The Lady Rabbits won two straight points and did not relinquish the lead.

The Lady Rattlers closed the lead to 13-12, but Bowie won the next two points to win the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.