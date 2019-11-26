Byron Patrick Smith

December 30, 1959 – November 22, 2019

GRAHAM – Byron Patrick Smith, 59, died on Nov. 22, 2019 in Graham, TX.

There was a funeral service on at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Michael Cyr officiating. Interment followed in Starkey Cemetery, Montague County.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1959 in Artesia, NM to Byron and Patricia “Pat” Green Smith. He worked as a software engineer in computer programming. Smith was a member of the Cowboy Gathering in Graham. He was married to Angela Taylor for 33 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Jake Smith and Taylor Irwin, both of Graham; sisters, Sue Fox, Hobbs, NM and Maggie Murray, Santa Fe, NM; brother, Chris Smith, Artesia, NM; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.