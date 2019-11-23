Christmas event planned for Bowie High School

Christmas is coming to Bowie High School on Dec. 2 with the first annual Tree Lighting Christmas Extravaganza.

Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit with the kids in pajamas and adults in their colorful sweaters. The event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. in the high school cafeteria and library.

There will be photos with mascot Rowdy, refreshments by the culinary arts students and Christmas cards from the art club. The jazz band and choir will perform music, and don’t miss storytime with Ms. Reindeer.

Goody bags will be provided by the National Honor Society members, with a craft area by the one act play students and gingerbread houses by the AVID students. The FFA will provide a hay ride around the campus.

All activities are free and the big guy from the north, Santa, will make an early holiday appearance.