Cody Shane Lawyer

July 6, 1975 – October 30, 2019

MINERAL WELLS – Cody Shane Lawyer, 44, died on Oct. 30, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Lawyer was born on July 6, 1975 in Fort Worth to Mitch and Kathy (Dees) Lawyer. He graduated from Bowie High School in the Class of ‘95. As a young man he rodeoed, and went on to work as welder and lineman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mitch Lawyer; sister, Lisa Sexton; grandparents, Bill and Laverne Dees, and Ann and Jim Lawyer; grandmother, Dorothy North and uncle, Jerry North.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Lawyer, Mineral Wells; son, Lane Lawyer, Joshua; siblings, Amy Stapleton, Fort Worth, Amanda Campbell, Weatherford, Shawna Lawyer, Coppell, Tony Lawyer, Weatherford, Clinton Lawyer, Springtown and Mitchell Lawyer, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.