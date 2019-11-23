Commissioners meet Monday for hearings

Montague County Commissioners will conduct two public hearings on road issues when they meet at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 25, following by its 9 a.m. regular meeting.

The hearings focus on requests in precinct one: Abandon 12 feet of an easement on blocks 23 and 24 of Sunset original townsite along East Front Street and abandon Boone Street from the intersection on East Front Street and Boone Street to the intersection of Denver Road also known as Second Street and Boone Street.

During the regular agenda there will be an update on the mitigation plan and consider giving the auditor authority to amend the budget for reimbursements/refunds to offices.

A total of seven bids will be examined for tax sale properties at various locations across the county. While most bids are not close to the actual property value, the court generally works to get them back on the tax roll.

The court will consider establishing safety ordinances and setback distances for wind turbines.