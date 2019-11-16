Community thanksgiving dinners planned

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, but several communities have plans for early holiday dinners.

The Forestburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the community center. The turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks will be furnished. Guests are asked to bring your favorite salad, vegetable dish or dessert.

Saint Jo’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be at noon on Nov. 21 at the civic center. The turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a favorite side dish (vegetables, salads or desserts) to complete the meal. For additional information, call Billie Grigsby at 940-995-2605.

The annual Thanksgiving Feast at the Nocona Senior Citizen’s Center “The Carpenter Shop,” also will be on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community dinners on Thanksgiving Day will take place in Bowie and Nocona. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.