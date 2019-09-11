Council to swear in new officials Tuesday

The Bowie City Council will swear in its newly elected officials when it meets at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

After the votes are canvassed from the Nov. 5 election, the oath of office will be administered, followed by the election of a mayor pro tem.

Several new items of business are on the agenda: Resolution regarding a contract for financing an aviation fuel system, wastewater cleaning system and watchguard cameras; three appointments to the Bowie Community Development Board; award a bid for the water treatment plant sodium hyopchlorite project; and consider hiring an architect to work on the remodel of the community room for use as city offices.

The council will consider an ordinance amending the late fees for utility payments. This item was tabled from the last meeting to examine the wording. The city manager’s report and mitigation plan update wrap up the agenda.