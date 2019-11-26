Dec. 1 deadline to purchase a wreath

Dec. 1 is the deadline day to sponsor a wreath for the upcoming Wreaths Across America event planned for Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 14.

The Amity Club and the Maids and Matrons Club of Bowie are supporting the 2019 National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14.

There are 300 wreathes available for Elmwood Cemetery and may be purchased on-line at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. .Local contact is Patti Poe who may be reached at ppoetfwc59@gmail.com.

Volunteers are welcome to gather at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m. Address of the cemetery is 1115 E. Nelson, Bowie.