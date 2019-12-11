Donald Bobby Langston

October 26, 1927 – November 10, 2019

FORT WORTH – Donald Bobby Langston, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday evening on Nov. 10, 2019.

Family and friends will gather from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper.

A service at the grave will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the Newport Cemetery.

Don was born in Newport on Oct. 26, 1927 to John Newton and Lillie Mae Wall Langston. He attended Bowie High School and went on to graduate from Spartan School of Aeronautics. He also received a bachelor degree from North Texas State College, now The University of North Texas, and a master’s degree from Texas Wesleyan College, now Texas Wesleyan University.

After serving in the U. S. Navy, Don worked for the U. S. Weather Bureau, Bell Helicopter and retired from General Dynamics, now Lockheed-Martin. Don later returned to GD as a consultant working on projects in Taiwan and Korea.

Don was a past president of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joann Hankins Langston

He is survived by his sons, Bob and wife Cindy, Arlington, and John and his partner, Don, Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Lauren Korb, and Kristen Hill and husband Eric; and great grandchildren, Carter and Brody.

Arrangements are entrusted to Robertson Mueller Harper Funerals, Cremations & Life Celebrations of Fort Worth.

