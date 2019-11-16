Downtown business group offers improvement plans

Members of the Nocona City Council heard a presentation from a committee of downtown business owners Tuesday night discussing their ideas for improving the downtown area.

Rusty Fenoglio spoke for the committee as he explained they are looking for ways to improving lighting, sound, trash service and other similar needs especially when there are downtown events. He specifically pointed to repairs or replacement of the decorative lamp posts on the main street.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said the group reports there are several that need to be removed and replaced and they offered an estimate of about $6,000; however, it is unclear what all that includes. City Manager Lynn Henley is looking into the project and making some cost comparisons.

These lamp posts were installed back in 1991 and 1992 during a Texas Department of Transportation project where the brick street was removed and new street laid down, along with new sidewalks.

