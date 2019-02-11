Election day arrives on Tuesday

Texas voters will decide on 10 proposed constitutional amendments in the Tuesday general elections, while voters in the Bowie area will select a mayor, three council members and two school district trustees.

Early voting came to an end on Friday and as of noon some 924 had cast their votes early.

On election day, Nov. 5, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10 locations. Montague County voters may cast their ballots at any of the county-wide voting locations, you are not required to vote at a specific precinct. A photo identification is required.

Voting centers will be open at the following locations: Montague County Courthouse Annex, Bowie Public Library, Bowie Bible Baptist Church, Forestburg Community Room, Sunset City Hall, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center, Ringgold Elementary and Valley View Baptist Church.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters there have been two voting center location changes. There is no voting at the Nocona Community Center or the the Bowie Community Room, they have been moved to the H.J. Justin Community Room and Bible Baptist Church.

Bowie is the only community with elections for the city council and school board. Read the full story in the weekend News.