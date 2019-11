Election results Nov. 5, 2019 (Only uncontested races listed) Unofficial results from the Montague County Elections Administrator’s office

THESE RESULTS POSTED AT 9:05 P.M.

Bowie ISD – place three

Jeff Jackson – 1023 (winner)

Jases Brown – 481

City of Bowie – Mayor

Bill Miller – 396 (winner)

Gaylynn Burris – 315

City Council precinct one

Diana Higgins – 374 (winner)

Michael Christmas – 300

City Council precinct two

Jason Love – 408 (winner)

Jason Johnson – 265