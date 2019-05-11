Elizabeth Lynn “Beth” Gambill

February 20, 1952 – November 1, 2019

OLNEY – Elizabeth Lynn “Beth” Gambill, 67, died on Nov. 1, 2019 in Olney, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie with the Rev. Joan Gaines officiating. Burial followed at Nocona Cemetery in Nocona.

Gambill was born in the Fort Worth area on Feb. 20, 1952 to William and Bobbeye (Burks) Howe. She graduated from Tarrant County Community College with an associate degree in paralegal studies.

On May 29, 1981 she married Joe Gambill in North Richland Hills. In 1995 the couple moved to Nocona where she worked as an office manager for the Benton-Whiteside Ranch for several years. They then moved to Olney and worked as the office manager for Deen Drilling for 15 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Howe; brother, William Howe Jr. and son, Joshua Joseph Gambill.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Gambill, Olney; children, Erin Dunn, Fort Worth and Hale Gambill, Wichita Falls; mother, Bobbeye Howe, North Richland Hills and a grandson.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.