Fantasy of Lights Festival on Dec. 7

Very look it will look a lot like Christmas as Bowie Community Development gets ready for the 2019 Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival. Several new activities are joining the popular festival events that launch the Christmas season in Bowie.Hanging of the Greens takes place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 in downtown to decorate the area. Sip and Stroll With Me will be on the evening of Dec. 6 as shoppers are invited to enjoy refreshments while checking out the specials from participating merchants. The festival takes place on Dec. 7 with activities all day. Read the full story on the event in your weekend Bowie News.