Football Roundup

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns got it done on senior night as they beat Fannindel to become district champions on Friday night.

The Longhorns built an early two touchdown lead in the first quarter and was able to hold on to that margin the rest of the way to win 46-31. Forestburg built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter before losing its best player, big Zach Bradley, as he was ejected due to a targeting hit on an onside kick.

The Longhorns turned to its passing attack as sophomore Braxton Osteen stepped up big time.

Tony Smith also had some big runs down the stretch to run some clock and ice the game as Forestburg won against a Falcons team many favored to win the district title easily.

Coach Trey Cumby said Osteen did a phenomenal job as he completed 14 passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers. Smith also completed one pass for a touchdown to Osteen, caught a touchdown and led the team with 66 yards rushing.

Bradley scored both of the team’s first scores on the ground and in the air before he was taken out.

Cumby feels good about his team’s ability to match up with any team’s physicality, but Forestburg will have to do its best job dealing with fast players in space than it’s ever done.

The Longhorns will play at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Newcastle.

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits finished their season on Friday at home against eventual district champion Pilot Point and things did not go well.

The Bearcats hit hard and fast as they won 67-0 against a beat up Jackrabbits team.

Pilot Point scored 26 and 20 points in the first and second quarter before taking its foot off the gas pedal a bit in the second half.

Bowie’s offense managed 48 yards of total offense and turned the ball over once. Compared to the Bearcats almost 600 yards of offense, the Jackrabbits were just overmatched in every way.

With district realignment coming and memory of this season behind them, the Jackrabbits can try to move forward with the idea that its district can hopefully be easier and the team can only play better next year.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians were one game removed from having their playoff hopes dashed and were playing for pride as they traveled to City View on Friday.

Unfortunately, the Mustangs were playing for a two-seed and got out to an early lead where they stayed, winning 48-28.

The game started competitively as the Indians answered City View’s first touchdown with one of their own to cut the lead 7-6.

From there though it was all Mustangs, who was on top 27-6 aft the first quarter.

Nocona did control the ball for about half of the second quarter and finished with a touchdown to try and cut into the lead, but City View answered before halftime and was sitting pretty 34-12. After two more touchdowns, in the third quarter the lead was 48-12.

The Indians Coach Rick Weaver said Mustangs Coach Rudy Hawkins gained his respect by pulling his starters in the fourth quarter to avoid running up the score. Nocona took advantage and scored two touchdowns to cut the lead to 48-28 as the Indians fought until the bitter end of their season.

Nocona ends the season with a 4-6 record and 2-4 district record. Weaver said he heard from someone when he took the job he would be lucky to go 2-8.

He is sick to not be in the playoff chase, but was proud of how his team competed in the majority of their games, with a chance for a playoff spot lasting until the final two games of the season.

