Forestburg football loses to Strawn

The Forestburg Longhorns season ended on Friday as they took on the two time defending state champion Strawn at Newcastle.

The game ended at halftime with the state ranked Greyhounds leading 52-0. Strawn’s team speed and strength proved too much for the Longhorns.

Coach Trey Cumby was proud of his defense as Forestburg forced a turnover and got some stops against the Greyhounds. Unfortunately, the offense could get nothing going.

In a game where the Longhorns would have to be perfect in every aspect to give itself a chance to win, Forestburg fell short. Still, for a team coming off a winless season the year before, this year’s team brought the program a bit of respect back with largely the same group of players.

The team graduated two starters from last year’s team and did not gain any big new talent.

On the coaching staff, Cumby was taking over his first head coaching football roll when the one from last year chose to walk, but with him and coaching defense and Greg Roller taking care of the offense, it was still the same guys.

What made the difference for this team to not just win a game this year, but win the district title, took a lot of growth from everyone.

