Forestburg, Saint Jo, Carpenter Shop plan meals

The communities of Forestburg and Saint Jo, along with the Nocona Senior Citizens Center will each host their own community Thanksgiving dinners on Nov. 21.

The Nocona lunch featuring traditional Thanksgiving fare will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Adults will be $8 per plate, children ages four to 12 are $1 and those younger are free. Call 825-3148 to make a reservation.

Proceeds from this holiday lunch will go to Meals on Wheels.

Saint Jo will serve its meal starting at noon on Thursday at the Civic Center. The turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a favorite side such as a vegetable, salad or dessert. For more details call Billie Grigsby at 940-995-2605.

The Forestburg dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the community center. The turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, bread and drinks will be furnished. Guests are asked to bring your favorite salad, vegetable dish or dessert.

Bowie and Nocona will have community dinners on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.