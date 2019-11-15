Garland Gene Hutson

April 9, 1949 – November 11, 2019

BOWIE – Garland Gene Hutson, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2019, in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Garland was born on April 9, 1949 in Saint Jo to William Garland and Lola Bell (Huff) Hutson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1967. Garland married Jeanette Case on Nov. 5, 1976 in Bowie.

He had a lifelong career as a driller in the oilfield. He worked all over the country and in Nigeria, and spent 19 years with Tim Hall Incorporated until his retirement. Garland was an outdoors man and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sunset.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois Noble and Billie Jo Ruby Carlise; and brothers, William Alfred Hutson, Charles Wayne Hutson and Aldon Leroy “Red” Hutson.

Garland is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jeanette Hutson, Bowie; daughter, Katrena Denise Volden and husband Christopher, Amarillo; grandchildren, Christin Coffey Thigpen and husband Jayden, Christal Len Coffey, Christian Ariana Coffey, Joshua Gene Coffey, Brianna Katari Volden, Gunner Volden and Brianna Armstrong and husband Daymon; great grandchildren, Katy Ann Thigpen, Emma Grace Thigpen, California “Callie” Coffey and Everleigh Armstrong; brother, Gerald Dean Hutson, Mesquite and sister, Sara Francis Hutson, Maryland; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Hwy 59N., Bowie | 940-872-9993